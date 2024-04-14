CoSAAP seeks order enhancing 4% DA, DR

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) urged the state government to issue the order regarding the enhanced 4 percent DA and DR for its employees within the current month.

It also urged the government to “immediately release the salary fund, so that the employees get their salaries on time, as they are going to far-flung areas on election duties.”

In addition, it urged the government to provide sufficient TA/DA in advance to the employees engaged in election duties.

The confederation also urged the chief electoral officer to “provide foolproof security and safeguard the polling officials and others engaged in election duties.”

“It should be ensured that no CoSAAP member(s)engaged in election duty is/are harassed or tortured without their fault,” it said.