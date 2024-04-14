Police take out flag march in Aalo

AALO, 13 Apr: The West Siang district police,along with IRBn, APPBn and ITBP personnel, took out a flag march here on Saturday to ensure safety and instil confidence ahead of the simultaneous elections.

The flag march was taken out through the main thoroughfare in the township, from Gumin Kinn to Yomgo Automobile.

Prior to the flag march, police observer Rahul Kakati briefed the police officers and personnel on their roles and responsibilities in ensuring free and fair elections.

He urged them to be vigilant and maintain neutrality during the election. Kakati said that “it is the duty of the police personnel to take care of the EVMs till counting of the votes,” adding that “the police personnel should not be involved in political activities.”

West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal, who led the flag march, urged the police personnel to be dutiful and maintain vigilance during the election. He said that “every voter should be checked carefully before entering into the polling booth.”

The SP appealed to all the contesting candidates and

the public to “cooperate for peaceful, free and fair elections.”

Meanwhile, casting votes through postal ballot for the officials engaged in election duties in the district started on 12 April at the government middle school here, and will continue till 14 April. Thousands cast their votes on the second day on Saturday.

The postal ballot voting is being monitored by West Siang DEO Mamu Hage, and the ROs and AROs of Liromoba, Aalo West and Aalo East constituencies.

No poll-related violence has so far been reported from anywhere in the district. (DIPRO)