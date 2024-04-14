Postal ballot voting concludes

BOLENG/DAPORIJO, 13 Apr: The two-day postal ballot voting facility for officials engaged in election duties concluded at the facilitation centre at Solung-Unying ground here in Siang district on Friday.

A significant 98.28 percent turnout for postal ballots was witnessed. A total of 1,164 voters on election duties applied for postal ballot, out of

which a total of 1,144 votes were cast via postal ballots for the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

A total of 1,119 votes were cast for the assembly constituencies (AC), out of which 369 and 332 postal ballots were cast for 35 Pangin AC and 32 Rumgong AC, respectively.

A total of 443 postal ballots for the assembly constituencies of other districts were cast, out of which 235 postal ballots were cast by police personnel. 38-Pasighat East AC and 30-Aalo West AC saw the highest numbers of postal ballot votes cast, with 60 and 51, respectively.

In Upper Subansiri district, the three-day postal ballot voting for the officials engaged in election duties concluded at Govt Rijo Secondary School in headquarters Daporijo with 100 percent turnout.

District Electoral Officer Talo Potom expressed appreciation for all the officers and officials who played a pivotal role in organising and conducting the postal ballot-casting.

“Their tireless efforts and meticulous planning contributed to the seamless execution of the event, fostering an environment conducive to democratic participation,” he said. (DIPROs)