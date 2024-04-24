SAI to conduct selection trial to induct wushu players in NCoE3

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct a selection trial for induction of talented wushu players into the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) here.

The trial will be conducted by a team of experts on 30 April and 1 May at the SAI’s regional centre in Guwahati, Assam.

Sub-junior, junior and senior athletes who have won medals in National Wushu Championships during 2022-23 and 2023-24, and attained the age of 13 years and above on 1 January, 2024 are eligible to participate in the trial.

Interested athletes have been advised to bring with them the original and photocopies of their Aadhaar cards, educational qualification certificates, passports, four passport-size photographs, and sports achievement certificates.