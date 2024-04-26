DPGC conducts heritage walk

KAMKI, 25 Apr: The history department of Donyi-Polo Govt College (DPGC) here in West Siang district conducted a heritage walk on the theme ‘Oral tradition project: Storytelling for social change’, at Rupin village in Kamba on Thursday.

The walk was aimed at understanding the role of storytelling in driving social change, and fosteringintergenerational sharing of knowledge on intangible cultural heritage through storytelling.

The walk was coordinated by DPGC Assistant Professor Duli Ete and saw the participation of 16 students of mistory major (6th semester).

The walk took the participants to the residence of Tumyir Sora Karga, a local Donyi-Polo priestess-cum-traditional healer, in Rupin village.

It featured an engaging storytelling session and insightful discussions between Karga and the students of the department.

Karga, who is about 80 years of age, shared her knowledge by narrating 11 folklores during the 90-minute session, and commended the college’s history department for taking a keen interest in oral tradition.

Earlier, Assistant Professor Ete in his guided tour around the village highlighted the importance of storytelling in preserving cultural heritage.