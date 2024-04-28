Workshop on GIS organised

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 28 Apr: Over 100 students of Dorjee Khandu Govt College (DKGC) here and other colleges benefitted from a two-day workshop on geographic information system (GIS), organised by the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, with sponsorship from the higher & technical education directorate.

During the workshop, which concluded on Friday, Doimukh (P/Pare)-based Rajiv Gandhi University Geography Professor Santanu Kumar Patnaik explained the concept of GIS and its application, while Guwahati (Assam)-based GIS Vision India expert Rahul Das conducted hands-on training sessions, and JT Govt Model College Assistant Professor Dr Rinkiolu Chai spoke about remote sensing, GPS, and GNSS.

Scholars and faculties’ members from different colleges of Arunachal and Assam participated in the workshop, which was organised in the blended mode.