U/Pradesh CS visits Malinithan

MALINITHAN, 29 Apr: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, along with his spouse visited the Malini temple and the Radha Krishna Rukmini temple here in Lower Siang district on Monday to offer prayers.

Mishra was all praise for the temple, its upkeep, and also the relevance it has with the puranas.

Talking to mediaper-sons, he said, “The mandir and its surroundings have strong evidence to tell us about the true stories of lord Krishna and princess Rukmini,and scholars and other visitors must come and explore these hidden treasures.”

He assured to see to it that all possible endeavours are made to transform the site into a popular tourist destination.

The CS and his wife also visited the District Archaeological Museum. (DIPRO)