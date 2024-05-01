Friendly volleyball match organised

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 30 Apr: In a bid to strengthen the bond between the students of government college Bomdila and the Indian Army, a friendly volleyball match was organised by the latter at the college here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Themed ‘One Earth, One Health,’ the match was aimed at promoting unity and wellbeing within the community.

Colonel Satish, representing the Indian Army, commended the efforts and sportsmanship displayed by both teams. As a token of appreciation, he presented sports kits to the college’s Principal, Dr Tashi Phuntso, to encourage the students to continue excelling in sports and academics.