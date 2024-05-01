Ensure that technologies are used on ground: Guv

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik called upon the officers and scientists of the departments of science & technology (S&T) and information technology (IT) to ensure that technologies available are used on the ground.

He emphasised that “the data and information with the departments must be accessible to the farmers, construction agencies and other people in need” while interacting with the secretaries of the departments of planning, S&T and IT at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor, who is technology savvy, said that the state would benefit “when the state’s decision makers make informed decisions with the help of the scientific data in their planning and governance.”

He advised the officers to “make it usable to all departments, as use of scientific data will make any project permanent, sustainable and increase its longevity.”

The governor stressed that the district offices must directly get information from the S&T and IT departments in real time or near-real time for their planning and execution.

For this, he said, the district offices must automate their data.

“Our scientists and IT officers must be futuristic in thinking and analysis and forewarn any challenges and disasters,” he said, referring to the road in Anini and the flashflood in Sikkim. He suggested putting in place “a data-based facility in the planning department for monitoring and analysing.”

Parnaik said that optimum use of scientific data would have a positive impact on agricultural products, enhance tourist footfalls, and improve the monitoring system. He said that monitoring is very important and critical for the progress and prosperity of any state, “and today it is more important for Arunachal Pradesh, as large numbers of infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.”

Earlier, State Remote Sensing Application Centre Director Dr H Dutta delivered a presentation on the State Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Data Centre, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) survey, and Management Information Systems (MIS).

Among others, S&T Secretary Repo Ronya, Planning Secretary RK Sharma, IT Secretary Anirudh Saran Singh, and APSAC Deputy Director CK Manglong were present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)