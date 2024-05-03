DNGC Arts Club distributes certificates to outgoing members

ITANAGAR, 2 May: The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here hosted an event on 30 April to bid farewell to its graduating members and recognise their outstanding contributions.

During the programme, while Art Club co-convener Dr Bige Yomgam emphasised on “the pivotal role of students’ involvement in nurturing creativity and talent within the institution,” Dr Helina Mantawadvised the outgoing students to “pursue your artistic passions with fervour and determination.”

Arts Club convener Dr Tage Ampa commended the students for their “exemplary performance,” and encouraged them to “remain actively engaged in artistic endeavours beyond your academic journey.”

Certificates were presented to 20 outstanding students for their dedication and achievements in the activities of the Arts Club.

The farewell programme was attended by 36 members of the club.