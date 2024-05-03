Input distribution prog organised

GEKU, 2 May: A team of the Upper Siang KVK, comprising KVK Head Dr Oyinti Megu, agronomist Piyush R Pandey, community science expert Dorjee D Khumu and animal science expert Dr Debia Yamin, conducted a ‘training-cum-input distribution programme’ here on Wednesday.

The programme, sponsored by Varanasi (UP)-based Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, was carried out under the project, ‘Promotional activities of vegetables under NEH region’.

Dr Megu apprised the stakeholders, comprising a total of 90 members from two panchayat level federations and 11 SHGs, on the importance of vegetable production for self-sufficiency in the region, while Pandey shared knowledge on income generation through vegetable production, and spoke on quality vegetable saplings.

Geku EAC Aniyang Ratan advised the farmwomen present to “give emphasis on scientific cultivation of vegetables by consulting with the scientists of the KVK.”

Seeds of okra, cowpea, bottle gourd, chili, and brinjal, besides small farm tools and green net house materials were distributed to the participants.