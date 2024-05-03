RGU’s 20th VC’s Cricket Tourney concludes

Physical edn dept emerges champion

RONO HILLS, 2 May: The team of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) physical education department emerged the winner of the 20th Vice-Chancellor’s Cricket Tournament, which concluded at the university’s general ground here on Wednesday.

University’s Employees’ XI team secured the runner-up position, and the team of the computer science & engineering department earned the ‘best disciplined team’award.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the final match, the physical education department team piled up a total of 165 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, the Employees’ XI team was bundled out for a paltry 24 runs, giving the physical education department team a huge victory by 141 runs.

The man of the match award went to Anash Jyoti Bhuyan of the physical education team for his all-round performance. He was also adjudged the best bowler of the tournament.

The ‘kamaal catch of the match’ award went to Gyamar Kuku of the physical education department.

Captain of the physical education team, Imar Bam, was adjudged the man of the series for his overall performance in the tournament.

Altogether 15 teams, comprising students, teachers and staffers representing various departments, cells and units of the university participated in the weeklong tournament,which had started on 23 April.

While giving away the prizes during the prize distribution ceremony, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke about the spirit of sportsmanship and said that “both winning and losing convey the message that one should always strive to compete, irrespective of the results.”

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung lauded the organisers “for promoting such sports activities to stay fit.”

Attending the valedictory function, the AAPSU’s federal speaker Debia Muj lauded the university fraternity for organising the event to showcase the cricketing talents of the players. He also came forward to sponsor cash prizes for the winners of the tournament.

AAPSU’s games & sports secretary Tatil Mosu Zentle in his speech urged all to play competitively and enjoy the cricket while respecting the spirit of the gentleman’s game.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin commended the participants and the organisers “for keeping up the legacy and beauty of the tournament for the last two decades.”

Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Hui Tag said that “sports is an integral part of life for good physical fitness and strength, and it teaches the essence of discipline, respect, friendship, leadership, resilience, coordination, and teamwork.”