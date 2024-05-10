Social service conducted

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The NSS and NCC units of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here jointly conducted a social service programme on the college campus on Thursday.

The programme, led by NSS Programme Officers Botem Moyong and Dr Chello Lima and DNGC NCC CTO Goke Riji, saw the participation of 100 students, comprising NSS volunteers and NCC cadets of the college.

“The team cleaned the whole campus, including the playground, and picked up more than 30 bags of garbage, which were later on picked up by the IMC truck,” the college informed in a release.

Addressing the volunteers and the cadets, Moyong exhorted them to “spread the message of the importance of cleanliness and hygiene among the students.”

He reminded students, campus dwellers, visitors and outsiders who use the college’s playground, auditorium, etc, that single-use plastic is strictly prohibited within the campus, adding that “defaulters may invite stern action and imposition of fine.”

Dr Lima encouraged the volunteers to “become brand ambassadors for cleanliness and hygiene, and remain anepitome of cleanliness for the people.” She further advised them to “keep the spirit of cleanliness not only within the college campus, rather the outside surrounding or locality,” the release stated.

Riji also spoke.