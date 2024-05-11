Tagak inaugurates ASVS ‘vikas varg’

BOMDILA, 10 May: Adviser to chief minister, Tai Tagak, inaugurated a five-day ‘Pradhanacharyas vikas varg’ at the Manjushree Shiksha Niketan here in West Kameng district on Friday.

“The programme, being organised by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), marks a significant step towards enhancement of educational leadership and pedagogy within the state,” the ASVS stated in a release.

In his address, Tagak emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in ensuring educational upliftment, and highlighting “the synergistic potential of collective efforts in driving positive change and progress in the realm of education,” the release said.

He reiterated the need for a holistic approach to education – “one that nurtures not only intellectual growth but also social, emotional, and mental wellbeing” – and issued a stern directive to school authorities, urging them to “adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment or misconduct” in the schools, it said.

Tagak also proposed conducting annual exposure programmes for students and teachers, in order to broaden their horizons and enhance their professional competencies.

The inaugural function was attended also by, among others, ASVS vice president Dr Joram Aniya, former ASVS president Tadar Kama, APSCPCR member Niri Chongrowju, Government College Seppa (E/Kameng) Principal Dr Robin Hissang, and Vidya Bharati’s Northeast training in-charge Dharma Deb Brahmachari.

“The pradhanacharyas vikas varg stands as a testament to the ASVS’ unwavering commitment to educational excellence and leadership development. By equipping head teachers and administrators with the necessary skills and knowledge, the programme seeks to catalyse positive transformation within educational institutions across the state.

“Through a combination of workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions, the participants will be empowered to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and enact meaningful change within their respective spheres of influence,” the release stated.