Seminar on ‘Adi socio-political org’ held

PASIGHAT, 11 May: The tribal studies department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organised a seminar on the theme ‘Everyday life and socio-political organisation of the Adis’ on Friday.

Addressing the participants, including APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba and Registrar Narmi Darang, Tribal Studies Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Ramya informed that “the papers presented by the students are the outcomes of the fieldwork conducted by the students of the department in March 2024 in Riga village of Siang district.”

Tribal Studies HoD Dr Eli Doye highlighted “the importance and need for more research through frequent fieldwork in a multicultural, multilingual state like Arunachal Pradesh.”

The VC in his address advised the students to “carry on with your hard work and make the most of every opportunity from the seminar,” while the registrar encouraged them to “use the opportunity as a platform for launching towards research careers.”

Five papers were presented by MA second semester students of the tribal studies department: ‘Economy of Riga village’ by Sendar Bagra and Ralbom Ripuk; ‘Political system of Riga village’ by Aken Jerang and Sunita Langkam; ‘Agricultural tools and implements of the Adis in Riga village of Siang district’ by Kaling Komboh, Monkhip Longri and Yasap Pao; ‘Aamkang ritual’ by Lenzing Modi and Neneng Goi; and ‘Magli Habong’ by Lento Moyong and Kamin Messar.

The seminar was attended by faculty members and students of various departments of the college.