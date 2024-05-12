HGB Luking Palling passes away

TUTING, 11 May: Luking Palling, former and longest-serving head gaon bura (HGB) of Rising village in Tuting, Upper Siang district, passed away on Friday night at his home, marking the end of a notable life dedicated to community service and development.

Born in May 1946, Palling was the youngest of his siblings. He tragically lost his elder brothers in the devastating earthquake and flashflood of 1950.

At the age of 14 or 15 years, he served as a porter for the Indian Army during the 1962 Sino-India war. He joined the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the age of 22 years but resigned after three years due to a transfer, choosing instead to care for his mother and manage the family’s ancestral lands in Tuting.

Throughout his life, he played a crucial role in the modernisation of Tuting, including donating land for the township’s development. He was a unifier who fostered cohesive relations among various tribes, including the Adi, Memba, and Khamba communities.

Palling leaves behind his wife, three sons – Olik Palling, a teacher; Okit Palling, MD of the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board; and Omin Palling, who is in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police – and three daughters.

His legacy as a true public leader and community builder remains ingrained in the hearts of those who knew him and benefitted from his lifelong dedication to Tuting town.