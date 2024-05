ITANAGAR, 11 May: Arunachal Pradesh drew 2-2 with Tripura in their first match of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship (NFC), 2024 in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Sonu Chetry and Toko Punung scored the goals for Arunachal, coach Kipa Bharat informed.

Arunachal will play against Madhya Pradesh on 13 May in their second match, before taking on Assam in their third and final group match on 15 May.