227 cases disposed of by lok adalats

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Over 227 out of 1,478 pre-litigation and pending cases were disposed of, and a total settlement amount of Rs 1,60,41,975 realised during lok adalats organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in various districts of the state on Saturday.

The cases were heard and disposed of by the district & sessions courts of Bomdila, Khonsa, Tezu and Yupia, the judicial magistrates’ courts in Daporijo, Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Ziro, Aalo, Yupia and Seppa, and the judicial magistrate first class courts in Yupia, Khonsa, Namsai, Longding, Anini, Palin, Yingkiong, Hawai, Tawang and Pangin, the APSLSA informed in a release.

“Lok adalats are conducted in a single sitting to ease the burden of the pending cases and to reduce the burden of the courts. It is a forum where the disputes or cases at pre-litigation and pending stages are settled amicably by two or more disputing parties mutually,” it said.