Sigar Spearhead Gunners observe Int’l Plant Health Day

PASIGHAT, 12 May: The Spearhead Gunners on Saturday organised a series of events, including an informative lecture and a plantation drive, at the Sigar military station in East Siang district as part theInternational Plant Health Day.

The main objective of the event was to curb the old farming practices being followed in the surrounding villages, and to encourage the local farmers to initiate measures to conserve plant health and foster the ecosystem.

The event witnessed participation of around 111 farmers from the villages of Mebo tehsil.

The initiative by the Spearhead Gunners was instrumental in promoting plant health and biodiversity conservation. (DIPRO)