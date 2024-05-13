Steep surge in dog bite cases in ICR, DA issues directives

ITANAGAR, 12 May: Itanagar and Naharlagun have witnessed a sharp increase in dog bite cases over the past week, according to the district medical officer’s report.

A total of 117 cases have been reported in the last week.

According to a public advisory issued by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC office on Saturday, the surge in cases has been attributed to the large number of unvaccinated stray dogs in the ICR.

To address the issue and prevent further escalation, ICR Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta issued a series of directives.

The DC has urged all pet owners in the ICR to ensure that their pets are vaccinated, and to safely confine any aggressive animals or dogs within 15 days.

The DC in the directives cautioned that failure to comply with the directive will result in “eviction” of the pets.

Pet owners have been asked to ensure that their pets are always on a leash when outside the home and should not be allowed to roam freely in public places.

In case of any symptoms of rabies in pets, owners have been asked to report to the IMC senior municipal veterinary officer, or any government veterinary officer, promptly.

The administration has asked the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to coordinate with Lekhi-based NGO Arunachal Dog and Cat Rescue to capture stray dogs.

The EACs of Itanagar and Naharlagun, the Banderdewa circle officer, and the veterinary officers of the IMC and Itanagar have been tasked with ensuring further preventive measures, including the administration of rabies vaccinations to stray dogs.

These directives, according to the DC, are aimed at curbing the rising trend of dog bite incidents and safeguarding public health in the ICR.

The measures underscore the importance of responsible pet ownership and community cooperation in ensuring a safe and healthy environment, the public advisory from the DC read.(PTI)