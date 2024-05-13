Training prog on cowpea, millets

JAYANTI, 12 May: Thirty farmwomen benefitted from a training programme on ‘Scientific cultivation practices of kashi kanchan cowpea’ and an awareness programme on ‘Health benefits of millets and its value addition’, organised by the East Kameng KVK in Jayanti village on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, the KVK’s horticulture specialist explained the technical farming method of dwarf kashi kanchan cowpea, such as land preparation, climate, soil, irrigation, spacing, sowing time, seed rate, etc.

The KVK’s community science specialist apprised the farmers of “the health benefit and different value-added products of millet, such as millet cake, bhujiya, laddoo, etc,” the KVK informed in a release.