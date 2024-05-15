APSCPCR demands arrest of all involved in interstate trafficking

ITANAGAR, 14 May: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya, along with the commission’s members Taba Champa Riba and Honluk Lukham, and Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission member Bamang Tago met Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh on Tuesday and demanded the arrest of all the culprits involved in the interstate trafficking and sex racket involving minors.

Commending the SP for unearthing the interstate trafficking and sex racket operating in the state capital, Anya said that “the instant case has shocked the entire state by the audacity of the offender to run such criminal activities without any fear of law and without any sympathy and remorse for the minor victims.”

Saying that the commission has taken the case very seriously, she exhorted the police to leave no stone unturned in nabbing all the culprits involved in the case.

During the meeting, Anya also requested the SP to “conduct a thorough investigation within the stipulated time, in order to ensure speedy trial of the case and to deliver justice to the aggrieved victims.”

The APSCPCR chairperson expressed hope that the case would be fast-tracked and all the offenders involved awarded exemplary punishment, “in order to send a strong and clear message to the public to refrain from committing any similar act.”

She further requested the capital police to assist in the documentation process during the filing of victim compensation for all the victims in the case.

The commission exhorted the citizens to “provide any confidential information to the APSCPCR in case of witnessing the violation of child rights in and around your vicinity.”

“Such nature of crime, where the innocence of the children is sold like commodities without any fear of law, can never be allowed to exist and thrive in a civilised society,” Anya said.

Tago requested the SP to provide complete protection to the victims “as this case involves extreme level of human rights violations.”