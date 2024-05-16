Etor festival begins in Siang belt

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 May: Three-day Etor festival celebration in the Adi villages of East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Siang districts began on Wednesday with the hoisting of the festival flag and ‘Taku-Tabat,’ followed by discussions on the festival’s mythology and demonstration of Etor Delong (song- dance).

Attending the launching programme of the three-day Etor Delong at Ngorlung village in East Siang, state’s finance officer Thomas Mongku urged the community members to preserve their ancestral belief and instill a sense of humanity among the youths.

Speaking on the occasion, former ZPM Ayam Mize lamented that many youths of the community are remaining unaware of their tradition and cultures, which may invite a crisis to the identity of the ethnic tribe.

She appealed to the parents to involve their children with festivities and ensure participation of the students in the festival celebration.

Among others, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, state’s finance & accounts officer Kalak Tagi, retired DSP (police) Angit Taying, organizing president Ojing Aze also spoke on the occasion.

Reports of Etor festival celebration have also been received from Pasighat, Mebo, Sile-Oyan, Bilat areas under East Siang district and parts of Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Siang districts.