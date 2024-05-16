RGU submits its AQAR to NAAC

RONO HILLS, 15 May: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has submitted its annual quality assurance report (AQAR) for 2022-23 to National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Wednesday.

The report is divided into three parts.

While the first part provides a basic description of the institution, the second part presents an extended profile of the University. The third part consists of seven criteria, which includes curricular aspect, teaching learning and evaluation, research, innovation and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management, and institutional values and best practices.

Vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha expressed satisfaction with the university’s significant advancement and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to upholding the rigorous standards established by NAAC.

The vice chancellor emphasized the university’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and research in the seven key areas outlined by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council for quality assurance.

“During the current evaluation year, there has been a notable increase in the number of teaching departments and faculty members. The institution had a substantial increase in the enrollment of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs), Senior Research Fellows (SRFs), and other research fellows, as well as the number of research articles, in comparison to the previous academic year of 2021-2022,” the university, in a release, said.

RGU has recently received an ‘A’ grade accreditation from the NAAC.

The university’s registrar Dr. N.T Rikam and IQAC director prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee were also present on the occasion.