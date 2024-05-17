Walnut dehulling machines distributed

PASIGHAT, 16 May: Walnut dehulling machines were distributed to progressive farmers of East Siang district during a programme themed ‘Demonstration and distribution of walnut dehulling machine’, held at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here on Thursday.

Conducted under the project titled ‘Production of quality planting materials of elite walnut cultivars and demonstration of improved agro technology for walnut orchards in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh’,the programme was sponsored by the union biotechnology department, and organised by the college’s fruit science department.

Addressing the farmers, CHF Dean Dr TS Mehta highlighted major issues and “importance of the planting material of walnut.”

Later, the project’s PI Dr PK Nimbolkar demonstrated the functioning of the walnut dehulling machine for the farmers, and dwelt on improved agro technology for walnuts.