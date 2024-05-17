39% candidates in 6th phase LS polls crorepatis: ADR

NEW DELHI, 16 May: About 39 percent of candidates contesting in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha polls are crorepatis with average assets of Rs 6.21 crores, according to poll rights body ADR.

Among the candidates contesting in the sixth phase on 25 May, the highest assets have been declared by BJP candidates from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal at Rs 1,241 crores, followed by Santrupt Misra at Rs 482 crores, and Sushil Gupta at Rs 169 crores, the analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms said.

Out of the 866 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls, 338 (39 percent) are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election is Rs 6.21 crores.

Among the major parties, all six candidates from the BJD, four out of four candidates each from the RJD and the JD (U), 48 (94 percent) out of 51 candidates from the BJP, 11 (92 percent) out of 12 candidates from the SP, 20 (80 percent) out of 25 candidates from the Congress, 4 (80 percent) out of five candidates from the AAP and seven (78 percent) candidates out of nine candidates from the AITC have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Among the lowest asset declaration is Master Randhir Singh, an independent candidate from Rohtak, who declared Rs 2 worth of assets, followed by Ram Kumar Yadav, a candidate from SUCI (C) in Pratapgarh, who declared assets worth Rs 1,686.

About 411 (47 percent) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavits. About 180 (21 percent) out of 866 candidates have declared criminal cases against them and 141 (16 percent) out of 866 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

As many as 12 candidates have declared cases where they have been convicted and six candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves.

The ADR said that 21 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves and 24 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Out of 24 candidates, three have declared charges related to rape (IPC Section 376).

The said that 16 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. (PTI)