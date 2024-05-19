Joti Mane wins Golden Jubilee Dree marathon for third time

ITANAGAR, 18 May: Jyoti Mane of Shi-Yomi district won the women’s marathon organised as part of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival celebration here on Saturday.

She emerged victorious for the third consecutive year. Nedi Nyi and Yabang Tali won the second and the third position, respectively.

Vijay Deka of Assam won the men’s event. Bipin Munda and Kipa Taruh finished second and third, respectively.

Earlier, the 15-km race was flagged off from the Chimpu police checkpoint by IRS officer Bamin Tari and his wife Aido Ering Bamin.

The table tennis, arm-wrestling and tug-of-war competitions were held at the Dree ground in Papu Nallah.

In arm-wrestling, Koj Rissang defeated Khoda Talyang in a nail-biting final.

Meanwhile, the tug-of-war saw a fierce contest, where Tanw United FC beat Haaki Ajing FC to defend their title.