Rayang hold Ruksin to 2-2 draw in veteran football

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 20 May: Rayang and Ruksin played out a 2-2 draw in the opening match of a Veteran Football League at the village playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

All the four goals were scored in the second half.

Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, who inaugurated the tournament, urged the participating players to play football and other sports to remain physically fit and healthy and become role models for the youngsters.

Highlighting the ill-effects of alcoholism and drug abuse, she said that lack of physical exercises is causing lifestyle disorders in youths and adults, as well.

Public leader Daniel Gao advised the players to maintain discipline.

Seven teams from different villages in Ruksin circle are participating in the tournament.

The second match will be played between Debing and Ngorlung on Tuesday, the organisers said.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the champion and the runner-up.

Individual prizes to the outstanding players will also be given.

The final will be played on 30 May.

The tournament is being organised by the youths of Ruksin village, led by Batem Panyang and Katem Pertin.