L/Siang DA mourns AE’s demise

LIKABALI, 20 May: The officers and staff of the Lower Siang district administration have mourned the demise of Gensi PWD assistant engineer (AE) Jumto Buchi, who passed away on 19 May after a brief illness.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap expressed shock over Buchi’s demise, and prayed to god to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

“Late Buchi was a very dedicated officer, a dependable colleague, and an exemplary human being,” the DC said.

Late Buchi was born on 1 February, 1970, and had joined government service as a junior engineer in the PWD in October 2015. He had been promoted as an ASW and posted to Gensi division in July 2015. (DIPRO)