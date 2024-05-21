TCS congratulates Bayor

DAPORIJO, 20 May: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) has congratulated Rupa Bayor on winning a medal at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship (G-4), which was held in Da Nang City, Vietnam, from 14 to 16 May.

Bayor, representing India, won a bronze medal in the championship and became the first from India to win an Asian medal in the individual recognised Poomsae event.

Korea bagged the gold medal, while the silver medal was won by Chinese Taipei, TCS secretary-general Tuter Dulom said in a release.

Eighteen Asian countries participated in the competition, he said.

The TCS thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu for encouraging her by sending a congratulatory message on his Facebook page; the sports department for the encouragement and incentives; and the NERA Welfare Society for extending financial support and encouragement.

Bayor, who returned from Vietnam on 17 May, is currently training in Mumbai to prepare herself for upcoming competitions, Dulom informed.