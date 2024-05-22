DEOs review counting arrangements

YUPIA/KHONSA, 21 May: Papum Pare District Election Officer (DEO) Jiken Bomjen reviewed the counting arrangements and preparedness for the counting of the Assembly and parliamentary elections on 2 and 4 June, respectively.

Arrangements pertaining to security, randomisation of counting personnel, ETPBS recounting and movement of ETPBS from strongroom, media cell arrangements, traffic management, communication centre, etc, were elaborately discussed during the meeting.

The DEO urged all the nodal officers to go through the guidelines minutely to avoid any last-minute hassles.

In Tirap district, CEO Pawan Kumar Sain reviewed the counting preparedness in headquarters Khonsa on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the district election officer, the SP, ROs, AROs, and other officials, the CEO examined the arrangements in place to ensure a seamless counting process. The inspection covered critical aspects such as security measures, infrastructure readiness, and deployment of personnel.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations, he said that “our aim is to ensure that the counting process is conducted in a manner that upholds the highest standards of integrity and transparency.”

“The team here in Tirap has demonstrated commendable dedication and thoroughness in their preparations,” the CEO said.

During interaction, the officials offered feedback on the ground realities.

The DEO emphasised the importance of coordination and adherence to protocols to ensure that every vote is counted accurately and securely.

“We have put in place robust measures to handle the counting process efficiently. Our team is well-prepared and committed to delivering accurate results,” the DEO assured. (DIPROs)