Saloma Yomdo appointed OIL’s E&D director

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 May: In a delightful piece of news, Oil India Ltd’s (OIL) Exploration & Development (E&D) Executive Director Saloma Yomdo has been appointed the OIL’s E&S director.

Yomdo was selected from a list of 12 candidates who had been interviewed by the Public Enterprise Selection Board’s selection panel during a meeting held on 20 May.

As the E&D director, Yomdo will be a member of the board of directors and will report to the chairman & managing director (CMD).

Under this role, he will formulate exploratory policies and budgets, and will monitor the progress of exploration and development programmes of the company.

Saloma, son of late Sater Yomdo and late Yapa Kholie Yomdo, hails from Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district. He completed his Class 10 from the government higher secondary school in Tezu (Lohit), and Class 12 from RK Mission School, Narottam Nagar (Tirap). He is a petroleum engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad. He had joined OIL through campus selection in 1994.

Through hard work and dedication, he rose through the ranks in the company and is currently heading the E&D directorate of the OIL, and is responsible for all the activities pertaining to the E&D domain of the OIL pan-India and overseas.

He has also presented and published technical papers atvarious international and national forums and is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, USA, and the Association of Petroleum Geologists.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Yomdo on his achievement. “Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Yomdo! The state is proud of your achievement,” Khandu tweeted on his X handle.