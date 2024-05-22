Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Longding

LONGDING, 21 May: Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak inaugurated a Jan Aushadhi Kendra (JAK) at the district hospital here in the district on Tuesday.

Highlighting the major features of the Jan Aushadhi scheme, the DC said that “quality medicine at 50 to 90 percent lesser price shall be made available at jan aushadhi stores.”

“The scheme also encourages the prescription of generic medicines by government doctors,” he said,and asked the district medical officer (DMO) to ensure availability of generic medicines at the JAS the year.

DMO Dr Worar Taku said that the JAS shall be operated by state government nominated agencies like NGOs, charitable organisations, the Red Cross Society, and the Rogi Kalyan Samitis constituted for the purpose.

The district administration and the health department appealed to the public to avail of the benefits of healthcare schemes. (DIPRO)