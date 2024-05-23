NCPCR acts against Itanagar minor sex trafficking case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Following the minor sex trafficking case, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance.

A team from the NCPCR has arrived in Itanagar to investigate the recent minor sexual abuse case. Member NCPCR Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, accompanied by legal consultant Adv. Anuj Saluja, reached Itanagar on Tuesday to conduct a thorough fact-finding mission concerning the case.

The NCPCR has given a 15-day timeframe to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to formulate comprehensive guidelines for ensuring proper regulation and accountability of hotels and beauty parlors in the Itanagar capital region.

The NCPCR said that the commission will help in formulating guidelines on the

entry and exit of people in hotels and beauty parlors. Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj informed that they have engaged with the victims and local district authorities, prioritizing rehabilitation efforts for those affected.

The NCPCR member suggested that the police add a few more sections against the accused. Earlier, the accused were booked under the Immoral Trafficking Act and the POCSO Act.

“Rehabilitation is the most important concern for the victims,” stated Bharadwaj, emphasizing the critical need for ongoing support and medical aid for the minor victims.

“We have discussed with the authorities the necessity of constant counseling and medical help for the victims,” she said, addressing the collaborative efforts between the NCPCR team and local authorities.

Further, Ratan Anya, chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, expressed that the NCPCR’s intervention in the state signals a proactive approach toward addressing the recent sex trafficking case with a focus on victim support and regulatory reforms in hotels and beauty parlors.

To date, 21 people have been arrested and five minor girls have been rescued in the case.