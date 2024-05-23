One arrested in Nishu Konia death case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The Balijan police have arrested a 37-year-old lady constable as a suspect in the Nishu Konia death case.

Three times Mr. Arunachal Konia’s body was found on Monday morning under mysterious circumstances around 6 am in the Upper Hollongi area, a notable no-network zone.

According to police sources, preliminary examinations revealed that Konia’s body had severe head injuries.

Konia was a native of Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district and was working on deputation for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police.

Following the discovery, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Balijan police station, and the body was taken to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun for a postmortem.

Konia’s body was later handed over to his family for last rites.

Confirming the arrest, Balijan sub-divisional police officer Radhe Obing said, “The suspect was with the deceased on the night before the incident took place and she is now in police custody.”

The SDPO, however, refused to comment further on the case or the details of the postmortem report.

Meanwhile, another source mentioned that the suspect, along with her friends, discovered Konia’s body around 3:00 am in the Upper Hollongi, after which they informed the police.

The police reportedly reached the spot at 6 am and completed the initial formalities.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details surrounding this tragic incident.