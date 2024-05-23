Governor congratulates Everester Kabak Yano, commends NIMAS

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Governor K.T Parnaik has congratulated Kabak Yano for scaling the world’s highest mountain peak Mount Everest. He stated that this is a proud moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that Yano’s conquest of Mount Everest demonstrates that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are resilient, courageous, adventurous, enterprising, and talented.

He added that her accomplishment will inspire other young people of the state to excel in their chosen fields.

The Governor commended the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS)

for Yano’s accomplishment, noting that she completed her advanced mountaineering training at the institute.

He stated that the institute has successfully fulfilled its mission of identifying talented youth and helping them reach the pinnacle of mountaineering. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)