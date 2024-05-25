Fmr min Daklo Nidak’s wife dies

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 24 May: Yade Nidak, wife of former home minister Daklo Nidak, breathed her last here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Nidak (55), who had been admitted to a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, was brought back home by her relatives “with no sign of recovery,” they said.

She is survived by her husband, five daughters, and a son.

Nidak, who was popularly known as Tode Nidak, served the society selflessly, and also played a pioneering role in organising the Miss Si-Donyi contest during the early ’90s.

She was known for her straightforward and amiable nature.

Meanwhile, well-wishers, friends and relatives, including Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu, visited the bereaved family members and paid homage to late Nidak at her residence.

Her last rites were performed here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Tamin Elite Society (TES) has also mourned Nidak’s demise, and described her death as “a great and irreparable loss for the society.”

Stating that the void created by her death would be difficult to be filled, the TES conveyed condolencesto the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.