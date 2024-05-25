AUS, APIIP sign MoU for research

NAMSAI, 24 May: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) for promoting innovation and research, and conducted a startup outreach programme for its students and faculty members on Friday.

“The objective of the outreach programme was to spread awareness among students and faculty members regarding various initiatives taken by the central and the state governments for the development of startup ecosystem, introduction about APIIP, etc, and how startups can reach out to the APIIP for incubation support,” the university informed in a release.

The visiting APIIP delegation comprised Research Officer Teibom Raji Tamin, projects leader Sutanu Sen, project consultant Manish Mall, and vice project consultant Akshay V.

“The MoU was signed with a focus to develop institutionalised mechanism to provide funding and incubation support to startups and boost innovation and research and development capability of the state,” it said.