Summer football coaching camp concludes

NAHARLAGUN, 25 May: The third summer football coaching camp organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Attending the closing ceremony, All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay advised the budding players to maintain a balance between studies and sports in their lives.

He informed that the APFA is going to start a Blue Cubs League, in collaboration with ISL giants North East United FC, for children between 6 and 11 years of age from next month onwards as part of the association’s grassroots development programme.

“League matches will be conducted only on weekends, so that children get the time for studies as well as physical activities for their all-round development,” he said.

More than 100 children enrolled for the camp this year, APFA technical coordinator Rocky Ramching informed.

Certificates were given to all the participating children and officials, according to an APFA release.

APFA vice president John Neelam, who is also as member of the AIFF Grassroots Development Committee, along with APFA executive members Radhe Tam and Techi Tadap attended the closing function.