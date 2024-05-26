Skill development prog at RGU

RONO HILLS, 25 May: A skill development training programme was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0.

“The objective of the programme was to provide participants with fundamental skills and knowledge that will improve their capacity to find employment and succeed as entrepreneurs,” the university informed in a release.

“The institution is providing skill enhancement courses as part of PMKVY 4.0, which is administered by the skill development ministry. In the previous year, 17 students received training in various skill development courses,” it said, adding that “the current enrolment of learners has increased double.”

The current batch of learners is receiving instructions in the field of small mushroom cultivation.

“These courses encompass a wide range of topics related to mushroom farming, including fundamental principles of mycology and sophisticated methods for production,” the release said.

Addressing the participants, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasised “the need for developing skills in India,” and stressed on the significance of being employable and self-reliant.

Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjangurged the students to “develop new skills that are relevant for employment in the 21st century.”

Itanagar-based Skill Hub Centre’s nodal officer Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, along with course coordinators Drs Arindam Barman and Samikhya Bhuyan, were also present at the programme, the release said.