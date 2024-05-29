Legal awareness prog organised

NAMSAI, 28 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Namsai District Legal Services Authority and the district administration, organised a ‘mega legal awareness programme’ here recently.

It was attended by diverse participants, including gaon buras and gaon buris, members of SHGs and NGOs, and other stakeholders.

“The event was aimed at imparting legal knowledge, ensuring that citizens are well-informed about legal rights, entitlement, and availability of free legal services,” the APSLSA informed in a release.

The resource persons covered a wide range of topics, including the roles and functions of the legal services institutions, the provision of free and competent legal services, and various schemes mandated by the National Legal Services Authority.

The participants were also sensitised to their fundamental rights, the legal services mobile app, the NALSA helpline number (15100), the NDPS Act, and the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008.

Other important topics included the POCSO Act, 2012; the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2005; the Domestic Violence Act, 2005; the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011; the POSH Act, and various government welfare schemes.

Supreme Court judge Justice BR Gavai, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and APSLSA Executive Chairman Justice Suman Shyam also attended the programme, the release said.