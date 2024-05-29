Army organises health camps to mark IADWH

TUTING, 28 May: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised health check-up and awareness camps at various vibrant villages along the India-China border in Upper Siang district on the occasion of the International Action Day for Women’s Health(IADWH) on Tuesday.

“The camps featured a series of health initiatives, including medical examinations, consultations with health advisers, and educational sessions on various health topics by a dedicated team of doctors,” the corps informed in a release.

“These services were specifically tailored to address the unique health challenges faced by women in remote locations,” the release said, adding that “more than 40 women from Gelling, Norbuling and Bona villages attended the camps.”