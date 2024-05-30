Final phase of training for counting officials held

YUPIA, 29 May: The final phase of the training for the counting supervisors, counting assistants and tabulation supervisors was held in the ZPC hall here on Wednesday.

SLMT EAC Dana Unna, EAC Takam Nicholas, Sagalee ARO Khoda Rakhee and the election officials imparted the training to the participants on counting procedure, including reading the vote counts on the CU and VVPAT, counting of the ETPBS and postal ballots, the procedure to tally the votes with the presiding officer’s report and the CU and compilation of the vote counts.

The trainers also imparted hands-on training on counting the votes in CU and the voter slips in the VVPAT and also demonstrated how to count the postal ballots to the officials.

The criteria for acceptance and rejection of the postal ballots were also elaborately highlighted to the officials.

DEO Jiken Bomjen urged all to give their best to the last stage of the election process.

The training concluded with an interactive session between the trainers and the officials. (DIPRO)