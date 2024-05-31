Arunachal girls shine in IWL qualifiers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Arunachal girls shone in the Indian Women League (IWL) second division qualification matches played this week.

Kai Rumi of Leparada and Jambalu Tayang of Lohit district played for Sreebhumi FC, a Kolkata (WB)-based club. Both Rumi and Tayang played instrumental roles in their club’s qualification matches for the IWL.

Rumi scored a goal in her first match, against Nita Football Academy, on 20 May, while Tayang did brilliant goalkeeping in the match.

Rumi is from Zirdo village in Leparada district. She started playing football in 2019. Tayang belongs to Tafragam village in Lohit district. She had earlier played for the East Bengal FC in the IWL.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein applauded both Rumi and Tayang for their stellar performance.