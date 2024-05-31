NIMAS celebrates 11th raising day

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 30 May: The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) here in West Kameng district celebrated its 11th raising day with zeal and zest on Thursday.

On the occasion, Col Gulshan Chadha, the founder of the NIMAS said, “We are at the forefront of adventure and exploration, driven by our passion for excellence and our dedication to nurturing a culture of safety, skill and sustainability in the world of mountaineering and adventure sports.”

NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal outlined the NIMAS’ strategic goals and future projects aimed at expanding its training programmes, fostering international collaborations, and promoting sustainable adventure tourism.

He shared the institute’s long-term vision to further strengthen its position as “India’s outdoor university”and contribute to personal growth and environmental stewardship.

Expressing gratitude to the staff, instructors and trainees who have been instrumental in NIMAS’ success, Col Jamwal encouraged the attendees to “engage with NIMAS, support its programmes, and work together towards a future where adventure sports are accessible, safe, and sustainable.”

“As we look to the future, let us be guided by our shared vision and commitment to excellence. Together, we will continue to inspire, educate and transform lives through the power of adventure and exploration,” he said.

Local children presented a colourful cultural programme as part of the celebration.

Among others, the event was attended by alumni, instructors, and enthusiasts who have supported and participated in the NIMAS’s journey.