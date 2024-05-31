Tourism adviser Basu receives TIT Award

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Adviser to Arunachal Pradesh tourism department, Raj Basu on Wednesday received the TOAB International Tourism (TIT) Award in the ‘rural and community tourism’ category for his contributions

to the tourism sector in the east Himalayan region, including Nepal, Bhutan, as well as Bangladesh, for more than three decades.

The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the country’s apex body of travel agencies, instituted the award to honour individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the promotion and growth of the tourism industry.

Bangladesh Civil Aviation & Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan handed over the award in afunction held in Dhaka, in the presence of industry leaders and key stakeholders from various countries.

This year, the TIT Award was presented to 20 individuals and organisations in various categories.