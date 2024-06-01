Arunachal win 19 medals in Nat’l Muaythai C’ship

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Arunachal Pradesh won 19 medals – eight gold, five silver and six bronze – in the National Muaythai Championship, organised by the United Muaythai Association of India in Guwahati, Assam, from 25 to 30 May.

The gold medallists are Demkento Panggeng (50kg), Jubin Gogoi (40kg), Binjum Karlo (54kg), Diyo Rimo (63.5kg), Ajay Rebe Sono (81kg), Tada Cheri (56kg), Biro Cheri (53kg), and Gela Dadda (60kg).

The silver medallists are MD Mustakim Sheikh (67kg), Sonia Jokhio (48kg), Yukam Tabri (47kg), Jeevan Thapa (55kg), and Tabia Beyong (54kg).

The bronze medal winners are Sourav Biswas (45kg), Lungsam Lamnio (52kg), Lote Jomoh (54kg), Lucky Tagang (42kg),

Rashmi Rimo (47kg), and Namdu Effa (76kg).

Kunal Nayak and Sunyi Tajo were the coach and the manager, respectively.