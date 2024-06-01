DEO seeks cooperation for peaceful votes counting

KHONSA, 31 May: Tirap District Election Officer (DEO) Ira Singhal urged all candidates and election agents of the district to cooperate with the election functionaries during the votes counting process to ensure peaceful completion of the counting in the stipulated time.

Addressing an all-party coordination meeting here on Friday, Singhal announced that, “as per the Election Commission of India’s directive, the counting process for assembly votes will begin at 6 am on 2 June, while the counting of the parliamentary votes will commence at 8 am on 4 June.”

She informed also that an order has been issued under Section 144 CrPC, which will be in effect from 6 pm of 2 June to 7 pm of 4 June.

The DEO also declared dry days in the district from 1 to 4 June.

The SP gave assurance that “the law enforcement agencies have made necessary arrangements to handle any situation, and traffic regulations have been planned to ensure free vehicular movement during the counting days.” (DIPRO)