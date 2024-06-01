Help locals through collaborative endeavours: Guv to Army

LIKABALI, 31 May: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with the troops of the Army’s 56 Infantry Division at the military station here in Lower Siang district on Thursday, and advised them to “help the local people through collaborative endeavours.”

Saying that “the people of Arunachal Pradesh have huge regards and respect for the armed forces, owing to the goodwill they have cultivated over the years among the local population,” he

advised the Army to “uphold the spirit with proactive welfare measures and a positive mindset,” and suggested to the troops to “integrate the local civil population in the overall security of the border areas.”

Parnaik also advised them to remain physically fit, mentally alert, “and cautious about the hostile intentions across the border and ensure security and safety of the northern borders.”

56 Infantry Division GOC Maj Gen Akaash Joharand Deputy GOC Brig SD Upadhyay, along with the commanding officers of various troops participated in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)