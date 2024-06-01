TWA seeks proof of illegal appointments

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Reacting to Yachuli BJP mandal president Tania Tajing’s allegation that PHE Chief Engineer (WZ) Toko Jyoti facilitated appointment of 1,000 persons in government jobs in Keyi Panyor district, the Toko Welfare Association (TWA) on Friday asked Tajing to “provide evidences of CE Jyoti’s involvement.”

Saying that blaming the CE for the illegal appointments made in the district, without substantial evidence, “brings bad reputation to Keyi Panyor district,” the TWA appealed to the BJP mandal president to “refrain from media trial against CE Jyoti by misusing your official position.”

The BJP mandal had on Tuesday reiterated its allegation against Jyoti over his alleged role in making illegal appointments in the Miao (Changlang) PHE division, which the mandal described as a “votes-for-jobs scam” vis-à-vis the recently held assembly election in Yachuli.